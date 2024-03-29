Legacy Lives On: Peter Devlin Honored with Street Naming in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio unveiled “Peter Devlin Way” on Thursday, March 28th, at Pumphouse Road near the Parsippany DPW.



Peter Devlin served Parsippany Township for 49 years, rising to the position of General Supervisor of the Road Department before retiring in 2016.



Regrettably, Mr. Devlin passed away in 2017.



Mayor Barberio expressed his deep emotions during the ceremony, recalling Mr. Devlin’s impact on his childhood and his continued respect for him during his tenure as Mayor. He praised Mr. Devlin’s strong work ethic and straightforward nature.



Mayor Barberio acknowledged the presence of Mrs. Patricia Devlin and sons Peter and John at the ceremony, expressing gratitude to former employee Ed Celardo for his dedication in realizing this tribute.

Ed Celardo