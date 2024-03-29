Friday, March 29, 2024
Don't Stress About Taxes: Seniors Can Access Free Assistance at Community Center

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Tax Day falls on Monday, April 15th. Seniors can avail themselves of free income tax preparation aid at the Parsippany Community Center courtesy of AARP, and this service has seen remarkable success this year.

For more details, please dial (973) 263-7351. Additionally, taxpayers who qualify can access free tax assistance through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

Further information and details about local counselors can be found by clicking here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

