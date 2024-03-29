Don’t Stress About Taxes: Seniors Can Access Free Assistance at Community Center

PARSIPPANY — Tax Day falls on Monday, April 15th. Seniors can avail themselves of free income tax preparation aid at the Parsippany Community Center courtesy of AARP, and this service has seen remarkable success this year.

For more details, please dial (973) 263-7351. Additionally, taxpayers who qualify can access free tax assistance through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

Further information and details about local counselors can be found by clicking here.