Changing of the Guard: Joe Jannarone, Jr., Assumes the Helm

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Sons of Italy – Lodge 2561 held their Installation Ceremony and monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 27th at the Knoll West Country Club in Parsippany. A Large crowd of over 65 members, including State President of the Grand Lodge of N.J. of the Order of the Sons of Italy in America, Stephen Camiscioli, and State V.P. Andrew Simone, were in attendance to join in the swearing-in of both organizations 2024-2026 slate of Officers, and 11 new members.

Incoming Officers include President Joseph Jannarone Jr., 1st V.P. Harry Mangiro, 2nd V.P. Mike Fazzio, Treasurer Mike Zambito, Secretary Joe Bonadeo, Sgt. at Arms Sean Clark, Orator Phil Parziale, and Immediate Past President Bob Adamo.

Incoming President Joseph Jannarone Jr.

Trustees include Frank Campisano, Chuck Di Pietro, James Torsiello, Scott Walstedt, Bob Wilhalme, and Scholarship Chairman Mike De Pierro. As per the organization’s by-laws, each Officer will serve a term of two years.

Immediate Past President Adamo, who assumed the helm of the organization in 2022 did an exemplary job of keeping the organization on course. A demanding and time-consuming job that requires a lot of commitment, Adamo unarguably rose to the task. Adamo upon handing over the gavel to Jannarone stated, “It has been an extreme honor and privilege to lead such a great group of individuals. I’m extremely thankful and proud of every member of the Sons of Italy, and the hard work everyone does to support the community and the organization. Every leader is only as good as the people they surround themselves with, and I was fortunate to have the support of those people.”

Organizational growth over the past two years attests to the vibrancy and significance of this growing and impactful community service-orientated group. The Sons of Italy moves on with the dynamic and effective leadership of former, and once again, Joe Jannarone Jr. assuming the top spot. Jannarone, who served as President from 1989 through 2029, is familiar with the role and responsibilities of the task at hand. Serving as the Sons’ long-time Fundraising/Philanthropic Committee Chairman, Jannarone has strong community ties, and spearheads many local and county charitable endeavors for the group, known for its community service and generosity.

Also sworn in at the meeting were new members; Matt De Vito, Hayden Cerrato, Steve Aimutis, John Alfano, Anthony Lenzi, Albert Bosco, Carl De Stefanis, Andrew Fillippone, Tony Scannell, Charles Di Pietro, and Frank Mauriello.

Joseph Jannarone, Jr., Stephen Camiscioli, Bob Adamo, and Andrew Simone.

An additional group of new members is on deck to be sworn in at an upcoming meeting. In actuality, the organization is growing so quickly that they were forced to move their monthly meetings to larger venues to accommodate the attendees.

Mike Zambito will also resume his significant role as Treasurer. Another demanding and time-consuming role that seldom receives the credit he deserves. Zambito’s experience as a former municipal Chief Financial Officer provides the organization the benefit of his extensive knowledge, skills, and abilities in overseeing a complicated budget that allows for the various charitable donations and community-oriented programs that have become the focal point of the Sons of Italy.

State President Stephen administers the Oath of Office to incoming President Joe Jannarone Jr.

The Sons of Italy is one of America’s largest and longest-standing Italian American organizations.

The Morris County Lodge – 2561 was founded as a non-profit organization that contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. 100% of what the Lodge raises in various events goes directly back to local charities, including but not limited to the Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, the Valerie Fund, The Shelter for Battered Women, Alzheimer’s, and many more.

Explore upcoming events hosted by the Sons of Italy at www.soi2561.org or on Facebook.