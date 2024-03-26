Councilman Musella to Hold Town Hall on Constituent Services

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Councilman Justin Musella will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, April 6 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Public Library, 449 Halsey Road.

A valuable information session with members of government at different levels to discuss issues in the Lake Parsippany area and find solutions to fix them. The event will be hosted in a Town Hall format where residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns. The panel will be announced shortly.