Councilman Musella to Hold Town Hall on Constituent Services

Press Release
By Press Release
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Councilman Justin Musella will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, April 6 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Public Library, 449 Halsey Road.

A valuable information session with members of government at different levels to discuss issues in the Lake Parsippany area and find solutions to fix them. The event will be hosted in a Town Hall format where residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns. The panel will be announced shortly.

Press Release
Press Release
The above press release was submitted to Parsippany Focus. Focus policy is print the content verbatim as submitted.
