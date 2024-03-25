Parsippany’s Islamic Community Center Hosts Heartwarming Iftar Dinner

PARSIPPANY — A gathering for Iftar, marking the breaking of the fast during Ramadan, took place at the Islamic Community Cultural Center in Parsippany on Sunday, March 24, uniting Muslims and community leaders.

Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany, along with Councilman Justin Musella and Parsippany Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, were among the attendees.

Traditionally, Iftar commences with the consumption of dates and water, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad, followed by a more substantial meal comprising various dishes. It serves as a significant occasion for Muslims to come together with loved ones, engage in prayer, and contemplate the day’s fasting.