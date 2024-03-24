Get Ready for an EPIC Easter Egg Drop at Liquid Church

PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church is hosting an EPIC Easter Egg Drop for kids (ages 0-12) on Sunday, March 31 and everyone is invited!

Liquid Church, is located at 299 Webro Road, Parsippany. Find an Easter service time that works for your family at JerseyEggDrop.com. The services are 70 minutes and each one is followed by a helicopter Egg Drop! Kids will receive a basket at church when they attend Liquid Family as their “ticket” to the Egg Drop.

Why host an Egg Drop? Because we believe Church Is Fun, so get ready for THOUSANDS of colorful Easter Eggs filled with candy and prizes to be shared for a memorable family Easter celebration!