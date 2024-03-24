Monday, March 25, 2024
HomeLocal NewsRobby Brooks Featured on Parsippany Focus Magazine Cover for Clean Water Café...
Local News

Robby Brooks Featured on Parsippany Focus Magazine Cover for Clean Water Café Story

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
69
Liquid Church Pastors Tim Lucas and Dave Brooks, accompanied by Bobby Brooks, Frank Cahill, and Mayor James Barberio.

PARSIPPANY — Robby Brooks had the distinct privilege of gracing the cover of Parsippany Focus magazine, a rare opportunity indeed. Featured prominently during February, Brooks was highlighted in a special feature on the Clean Water Café, situated within the premises of Liquid Church.

In a gesture of celebration, Frank Cahill, the publisher of Parsippany Focus, went above and beyond. He took the initiative to have Robby’s cover feature framed into a plaque, ensuring that Bobby would always have a tangible reminder of this special moment.

In addition, Mayor James Barberio was excited to surprise Robby at his job at Liquid Church’s Clean Water Cafe with a Certificate of Appreciation for his dedication to providing outstanding customer service.

“Another great day in Parsippany,” said the Mayor. “This is the best kind of surprise! I love recognizing and showing appreciation for kindness. Robby Brooks is a wonderful, caring member of the Parsippany community, and I applaud his kindness,” said Mayor Barberio.

Clean Water Cafe is a one-of-a-kind coffeehouse in New Jersey! The goal is to provide a delicious selection of handcrafted coffees, teas, specialty drinks, breakfast, and lunch with a cause. The Cafe is a non-profit that provides meaningful work for adults with special needs as part of our staff! Plus, a portion of our coffee sales helps bring clean drinking water to children and families in Africa.

Anthony Santangelo, A3Digital Media immortalized the moment by capturing it on video, ensuring that the memories of this special occasion would be preserved for years to come.
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Impactful Outreach: Parsippany Lions Club Provides Free Vision Screenings
Next article
Get Ready for an EPIC Easter Egg Drop at Liquid Church
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »