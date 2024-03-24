Robby Brooks Featured on Parsippany Focus Magazine Cover for Clean Water Café Story

PARSIPPANY — Robby Brooks had the distinct privilege of gracing the cover of Parsippany Focus magazine, a rare opportunity indeed. Featured prominently during February, Brooks was highlighted in a special feature on the Clean Water Café, situated within the premises of Liquid Church.

In a gesture of celebration, Frank Cahill, the publisher of Parsippany Focus, went above and beyond. He took the initiative to have Robby’s cover feature framed into a plaque, ensuring that Bobby would always have a tangible reminder of this special moment.

In addition, Mayor James Barberio was excited to surprise Robby at his job at Liquid Church’s Clean Water Cafe with a Certificate of Appreciation for his dedication to providing outstanding customer service.

“Another great day in Parsippany,” said the Mayor. “This is the best kind of surprise! I love recognizing and showing appreciation for kindness. Robby Brooks is a wonderful, caring member of the Parsippany community, and I applaud his kindness,” said Mayor Barberio.

Clean Water Cafe is a one-of-a-kind coffeehouse in New Jersey! The goal is to provide a delicious selection of handcrafted coffees, teas, specialty drinks, breakfast, and lunch with a cause. The Cafe is a non-profit that provides meaningful work for adults with special needs as part of our staff! Plus, a portion of our coffee sales helps bring clean drinking water to children and families in Africa.