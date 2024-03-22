Saturday, March 23, 2024
Local News

Six $10,000 Scholarships Now Open for Application at Land Conservancy of New Jersey

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Land Conservancy of New Jersey preserve, restore, and care for land and water resources, inspiring and empowering individuals and communities to protect open space.

MORRIS COUNTY — The Land Conservancy of New Jersey (TLCNJ) is committed to supporting scholars dedicated to environmental conservation, natural resource management, and related disciplines. With a legacy spanning 40 years, TLCNJ’s scholarship program, which began with the Russell W. Myers Scholarship in 1983 and expanded with the Rogers Family Scholarship in 2005, continues to empower future environmental leaders.

In 2024, TLCNJ is proud to offer six $10,000 scholarships, thanks to the generous support of our education initiatives’ advocates. We’re seeking individuals passionate about safeguarding our natural resources, and our selection process prioritizes equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Applications for the 2024 scholarship cycle are now open! New Jersey residents enrolled in accredited colleges or universities, whether in-state or out-of-state, with a minimum GPA of 3.3 are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submission is Monday, April 1.

To apply, download the scholarship application by clicking here and submit all required materials to the provided form below. Successful candidates will have their scholarship funds disbursed directly to their institution.

For further inquiries, please reach out to Breanna Durkin at bdurkin@tlc-nj.org or (973) 957-2683. Join us in shaping the future of environmental conservation!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey.

