Six $10,000 Scholarships Now Open for Application at Land Conservancy of New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — The Land Conservancy of New Jersey (TLCNJ) is committed to supporting scholars dedicated to environmental conservation, natural resource management, and related disciplines. With a legacy spanning 40 years, TLCNJ’s scholarship program, which began with the Russell W. Myers Scholarship in 1983 and expanded with the Rogers Family Scholarship in 2005, continues to empower future environmental leaders.

In 2024, TLCNJ is proud to offer six $10,000 scholarships, thanks to the generous support of our education initiatives’ advocates. We’re seeking individuals passionate about safeguarding our natural resources, and our selection process prioritizes equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Applications for the 2024 scholarship cycle are now open! New Jersey residents enrolled in accredited colleges or universities, whether in-state or out-of-state, with a minimum GPA of 3.3 are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submission is Monday, April 1.

To apply, download the scholarship application by clicking here and submit all required materials to the provided form below. Successful candidates will have their scholarship funds disbursed directly to their institution.

For further inquiries, please reach out to Breanna Durkin at bdurkin@tlc-nj.org or (973) 957-2683. Join us in shaping the future of environmental conservation!