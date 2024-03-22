Letter to the Editor: Mayor Faces Criticism Over Board Meeting Delay

Dear Editor:

I just read the article titled Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Responds to Mayor’s Office Statement Regarding State Aid.

Having done so, I am a bit confused by Mayor Barberio’s ongoing refusal to meet with the Board of Education to discuss how best to partner to prevent the inevitable tax revenue shortfalls that will be created for the next 30 years by the recently passed PILOTs.

As we all recall, Mayor Barberio made numerous public pronouncements during Council meetings, promising to meet with the Board to follow up on his promises that the Pilots would not negatively impact the education received by Parsippany’s children.

So where is the Mayor and how do we get him to keep his many public promises to meet with the Board of Education?

Maybe, because Mayor Barberio so loves to go to grand openings around town, cut ribbons, and have his picture taken, perhaps the Board could name a conference room in the Board office for former Board President Frank Neglia. The Board could then hold the requisite ribbon cutting and photo op ceremonies to mark the event. Given his propensity for publicity, the Mayor would surely show up, with scissors in hand, and while there he and the Board could finally have their much-delayed discussion.

Bob Crawford