Saturday, March 23, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Mayor Faces Criticism Over Board Meeting Delay
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Faces Criticism Over Board Meeting Delay

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
18

Dear Editor:

I just read the article titled Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Responds to Mayor’s Office Statement Regarding State Aid

Having done so, I am a bit confused by Mayor Barberio’s ongoing refusal to meet with the Board of Education to discuss how best to partner to prevent the inevitable tax revenue shortfalls that will be created for the next 30 years by the recently passed PILOTs.

As we all recall, Mayor Barberio made numerous public pronouncements during Council meetings, promising to meet with the Board to follow up on his promises that the Pilots would not negatively impact the education received by Parsippany’s children.

So where is the Mayor and how do we get him to keep his many public promises to meet with the Board of Education? 

Maybe, because Mayor Barberio so loves to go to grand openings around town, cut ribbons, and have his picture taken, perhaps the Board could name a conference room in the Board office for former Board President Frank Neglia. The Board could then hold the requisite ribbon cutting and photo op ceremonies to mark the event. Given his propensity for publicity, the Mayor would surely show up, with scissors in hand, and while there he and the Board could finally have their much-delayed discussion.   

Bob Crawford

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Six $10,000 Scholarships Now Open for Application at Land Conservancy of New Jersey
Next article
Community Growth: Kiwanis Club Adds Bonnie Gessling and Bridget Cazzetto
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
The above press release has been submitted to Parsippany Focus in accordance with their policy of printing the content as submitted. It is important to note that the opinions and information contained in the press release have not been verified by the publisher, and the publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »