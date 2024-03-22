Making a Difference: Parsippany Resident Joins Police Unity Tour to Honor Fallen Officers

PARSIPPANY — The Police Unity Tour is a deeply meaningful and poignant event that brings together law enforcement officers, survivors, and supporters to honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Originating in 1997, the tour has grown into a significant annual event, drawing participants from across the United States.

At the core of the Police Unity Tour is its mission to honor fallen officers and support their surviving family members and colleagues. Participants embark on a challenging journey, typically a long-distance bicycle ride, to symbolize the endurance and dedication required in their profession. This journey serves as a physical and emotional tribute to those who have fallen, embodying the motto “We Ride for Those Who Died.”

The tour also aims to raise awareness about the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and the challenges they face in ensuring public safety. By highlighting the stories of fallen officers and their families, the tour fosters greater appreciation and support for law enforcement within communities.

This year, Parsippany resident Nicolas Limanov will join the inaugural journey of the Police Unity Tour – Chapter 1, pedaling his bicycle from Fairfield, to Washington DC alongside several colleagues from the Riverdale Police Department. Limanov is riding in memory of Dover Police Officer Arthur J. Ohlsen III, Badge #115.

Two decades ago, on December 30, 2003, the Town of Dover mourned the tragic loss of Dover Police Officer Arthur J. Ohlsen III. He met his untimely end in the line of duty, while unwaveringly serving his community. Officer Ohlsen’s enduring legacy of dedication and service continues through his two sons, AJ and Trevor, who now proudly serve in the Parsippany Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. His wife, Bonnie, reflects on his passion, stating, “The police department and the racing team were what Art loved; that was his life, that’s what he did. He gave his life doing what he wanted to do.”

Dover Police Officer Arthur J. Ohlsen II

Throughout the tour, participants experience camaraderie and solidarity, forging bonds with fellow riders and sharing stories of service and sacrifice. The journey culminates in a solemn arrival at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, where participants pay their respects to fallen heroes and attend memorial ceremonies.

As a lifelong resident of Parsippany, Limanov proudly contributes to community service as a member of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member, and as a Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Your support is crucial to the cause, and are asking for donations. Every contribution, whether from individuals or businesses, is profoundly valued and sincerely appreciated by them.

Would you kindly consider supporting our cause by donating? Your generosity will make a significant difference and is greatly appreciated.

Click here to donate.