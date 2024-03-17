PHHS Key Club Brightens Seniors’ Day with Memorable Dinner and Show Experience

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany area Senior Citizens gathered in the Parsippany Hills High School Cafeteria on Wednesday, March 13, and were treated to a delightful dinner courtesy of the Parsippany Hills High School Key Club. The dinner consisted of tossed salad, pasta, meatballs and bread. Afterward, coffee and cookies were served.
Following the meal, they were entertained by the 2024 PHHS Spring Musical, “Spongebob Musical.”
The Parsippany Hills High School Key Club Executive Board include Amogh Samaga, President; Ahil Tomy, Vice President; Poorva Munjal, Corresponding Secretary; Mahi Patel, Recording Secretary; Harini Talluri, Bulletin Editor; Princy Gade, Bulletin Editor; Pragna Mandava, Class Officer; Christian Ofrecia, Publicist, Sean Lumasag, Webmaster, Kristine Bushong, Advisor.