Sunday, March 17, 2024
PHHS Key Club Brightens Seniors’ Day with Memorable Dinner and Show Experience

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill


Community Generosity in Action: Parsippany Hills High School Key Club treats local seniors to a delightful dinner followed by an exclusive preview of the upcoming 'Spongebob Musical' performance. A night of joy and connection!

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany area Senior Citizens gathered in the Parsippany Hills High School Cafeteria on Wednesday, March 13, and were treated to a delightful dinner courtesy of the Parsippany Hills High School Key Club. The dinner consisted of tossed salad, pasta, meatballs and bread. Afterward, coffee and cookies were served.

Following the meal, they were entertained by the 2024 PHHS Spring Musical, “Spongebob Musical.”

The Parsippany Hills High School Key Club Executive Board include Amogh Samaga, President; Ahil Tomy, Vice President; Poorva Munjal, Corresponding Secretary; Mahi Patel, Recording Secretary; Harini Talluri, Bulletin Editor; Princy Gade, Bulletin Editor; Pragna Mandava, Class Officer; Christian Ofrecia, Publicist, Sean Lumasag, Webmaster, Kristine Bushong, Advisor.

“Radiating Joy: Parsippany Hills High School Key Club sophomores Aadya Muley and Bhavnoor Kavu share warm smiles as they serve a heartwarming dinner to honored guests before the eagerly anticipated ‘Spongebob Musical.”
Patchy the Pirate is one of the supporting characters and is the live-action host of SpongeBob SquarePants.
Cast members of ‘Spongebob Musical delight and entertain senior citizens before they enjoy a special performance of the show, spreading joy and laughter throughout the evening.
Spongebob Musical cast members captivate and amuse senior citizens before their exclusive performance, igniting an evening filled with happiness and laughter.
PHHS Key Club advisor Kristine Bushong alongside Key Club Zone Administrator Bonnie Strum.
