Creepy and Kooky: The Addams Family Haunts Parsippany High School Stage

PARSIPPANY — Don’t miss out as The Addams Family comes to Parsippany High School from Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23! Join us for four spectacular performances of this beloved classic on the Parsippany High School stage.

Showtimes are at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, with a special matinee on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door, and they accept cash or checks. Prices are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children. All Parsippany Troy Hills School District students enjoy free admission!

Bring your family and friends to experience the magic of the Parsippany High School Drama Club’s Spring 2024 musical!