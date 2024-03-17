Monday, March 18, 2024
Creepy and Kooky: The Addams Family Haunts Parsippany High School Stage

By Frank L. Cahill
The Addams Family Comes to Parsippany High School March 21st-23rd

PARSIPPANY — Don’t miss out as The Addams Family comes to Parsippany High School from Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23! Join us for four spectacular performances of this beloved classic on the Parsippany High School stage.

Showtimes are at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, with a special matinee on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door, and they accept cash or checks. Prices are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children. All Parsippany Troy Hills School District students enjoy free admission!

Bring your family and friends to experience the magic of the Parsippany High School Drama Club’s Spring 2024 musical!

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
