Sunday, March 17, 2024
Parsippany Wrestling’s Pasta Fundraiser Raises Funds and Spirits in the Community

PARSIPPANY — The “Annual Pasta Fundraiser” hosted by Parsippany Wrestling took place on Saturday, February 24 at the Parsippany PAL Building, drawing a crowd of well over 300 supporters. The meal, generously donated and prepared by the Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561, was a hit among attendees.

The day began early at 7:30 a.m., with Joe Jannarone Jr. kicking off the preparations by making his renowned homemade sauce/gravy. As 2:00 p.m. rolled around, the kitchen was abuzz with activity as members of the Sons of Italy worked tirelessly to ensure everything was ready for the anticipated influx of guests at 6:00 p.m.

Saucy Success: 14 Gallons of Tomato Sauce Spice Up Parsippany’s Pasta Fundraiser

The turnout exceeded expectations, with the large crowd enjoying an all-you-can-eat meal and participating in a tricky tray that encircled the room. In total, the kitchen crew prepared approximately 80 lbs. of penne pasta, 40 pounds of meatballs (equivalent to 640 meatballs), a variety of gluten-free pasta, 14 gallons of tomato sauce, and butter sauce. Donuts and cookies provided the perfect finishing touch to the feast.

While it may have been a long and labor-intensive day, the members of the Sons of Italy undoubtedly find fulfillment in coming together to support local charities.

Congratulations are for Parsippany Wrestling on the remarkable success of their event.

The Tricky Tray
Attendees on line waiting to be served
(Left side)Sandy Neglia, Delores dePierro, Frank Neglia, Michael dePierro, Amanda McGraft, Matt McGraft; (Right side) Loretta Gragnani, Paul Carifi, Jr., Debbie and Mayor James Barberio
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
