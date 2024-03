PARSIPPANY — This summer, a Parsippany Hills Boys Basketball camp is set to run for boys in grades 4 through 9.

Scheduled from July 15th to July 19th, the camp takes place at Parsippany Hills High School, running daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Leading the camp is Mike Herzenberg, a seasoned 10-year Varsity Head Coach. Secure your spot by registering now by clicking here.