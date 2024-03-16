Sunday, March 17, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Union Reaches Milestone Agreement with Township Administration
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Union Reaches Milestone Agreement with Township Administration

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
116
PBA President John Kieling, Superior Officers Association (SOA), representative George Tsimpedes with Mayor James Barberio.

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany recently completed the collective bargaining agreement with the Parsippany Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 131. This significant achievement, finalized on February 16th, reflects a harmonious collaboration between the Township Administration, led by Mayor James Barberio, and representatives from the PBA, including President John Kieling, along with the Superior Officers Association (SOA), represented by George Tsimpedes.

The recently approved contract underscores the mutual commitment of both parties to safeguarding the welfare of the Township’s law enforcement officers while also upholding fiscal responsibility and community accountability. Details of the contract were not released.

Mayor James Barberio expressed gratitude for the professionalism and dedication exhibited by the PBA and SOA throughout the negotiation process, remarking, “The signing of the PBA 131 contract reaffirms our collective dedication to the safety and prosperity of our community. I commend the diligence of all involved in reaching this agreement, which reflects our ongoing support for our diligent police force.”

John Kieling, President of PBA Local 131, highlighted the contract’s role in nurturing a positive rapport between the Township and its police department. “This agreement signifies a just and balanced outcome for our officers and the people of Parsippany,” stated Kieling. “We eagerly anticipate continuing our service to the community with professionalism and integrity.”

George Tsimpedes, representing the Superior Officers Association, echoed these sentiments, affirming, “The contract’s signing underscores the collaborative ethos between the Township and its law enforcement entities. We remain steadfast in upholding the highest service standards and professionalism as we collaborate to ensure Parsippany’s safety and security.”

The Township of Parsippany extends sincere appreciation to all parties involved in negotiating and ratifying the PBA 131 contract, acknowledging their dedication to fostering a secure and thriving community for all residents.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Re-Energize and Reconnect: AMP Performance Rehab Re-Grand Opening in Chester
Next article
Parsippany Schools Secure Substantial Increase in Funding via New Jersey State Budget
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »