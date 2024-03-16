Parsippany Police Union Reaches Milestone Agreement with Township Administration

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany recently completed the collective bargaining agreement with the Parsippany Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 131. This significant achievement, finalized on February 16th, reflects a harmonious collaboration between the Township Administration, led by Mayor James Barberio, and representatives from the PBA, including President John Kieling, along with the Superior Officers Association (SOA), represented by George Tsimpedes.

The recently approved contract underscores the mutual commitment of both parties to safeguarding the welfare of the Township’s law enforcement officers while also upholding fiscal responsibility and community accountability. Details of the contract were not released.

Mayor James Barberio expressed gratitude for the professionalism and dedication exhibited by the PBA and SOA throughout the negotiation process, remarking, “The signing of the PBA 131 contract reaffirms our collective dedication to the safety and prosperity of our community. I commend the diligence of all involved in reaching this agreement, which reflects our ongoing support for our diligent police force.”

John Kieling, President of PBA Local 131, highlighted the contract’s role in nurturing a positive rapport between the Township and its police department. “This agreement signifies a just and balanced outcome for our officers and the people of Parsippany,” stated Kieling. “We eagerly anticipate continuing our service to the community with professionalism and integrity.”

George Tsimpedes, representing the Superior Officers Association, echoed these sentiments, affirming, “The contract’s signing underscores the collaborative ethos between the Township and its law enforcement entities. We remain steadfast in upholding the highest service standards and professionalism as we collaborate to ensure Parsippany’s safety and security.”

The Township of Parsippany extends sincere appreciation to all parties involved in negotiating and ratifying the PBA 131 contract, acknowledging their dedication to fostering a secure and thriving community for all residents.