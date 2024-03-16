Parsippany Schools Secure Substantial Increase in Funding via New Jersey State Budget

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany residents and taxpayers rejoice following the recent endorsement of the New Jersey state budget, which pledges a substantial increase in education funding for the Parsippany school district. The district is slated to receive $12,069,785 for the 2024-25 academic year, signifying a remarkable 13.95 percent rise from the previous year’s allocation.

With these added resources, the school district is poised to enhance educational offerings, upgrade facilities, and provide vital support to its dedicated educators and staff, who are pivotal in shaping the community’s future.

“We’re elated by this funding increase for our schools and extend gratitude to state legislators and policymakers who prioritized education in the budget,” remarked Mayor Barberio. “We eagerly anticipate the Board of Education’s effective allocation of these funds and their ongoing efforts to ease the tax burden on our residents.”

This augmented funding underscores a shared dedication to educational excellence and affirms the belief that investing in education is an investment in Parsippany’s future. It stands as a testament to the collective advocacy of our community, tirelessly championing the best interests of our children.