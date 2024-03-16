Altercation in Parsippany Results in Ear-Biting Incident; Two Individuals Arrested for Assault

PARSIPPANY — A troubling event occurred on Interstate 287 in Parsippany, where a road rage altercation on Monday, March 11, resulted in one man biting another’s ear, leading to the arrest of both drivers.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on the southbound side near milepost 41.8.

After the altercation, a 55-year-old Bridgewater resident had to be hospitalized as a result of a 23-year-old Boonton man allegedly biting his ear during the altercation. Both individuals have been charged with simple assault and are set to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on March 26, as per official documentation.

According to reports, the conflict arose amidst heavy traffic, with the older driver reportedly exiting his vehicle wielding a hammer. A prompt response from a New Jersey State Police officer at the scene helped resolve the situation. The injured parties were treated at Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville before their release.