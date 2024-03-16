Sunday, March 17, 2024
HomeLocal NewsAltercation in Parsippany Results in Ear-Biting Incident; Two Individuals Arrested for Assault
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Altercation in Parsippany Results in Ear-Biting Incident; Two Individuals Arrested for Assault

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
466
Route 287 Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — A troubling event occurred on Interstate 287 in Parsippany, where a road rage altercation on Monday, March 11, resulted in one man biting another’s ear, leading to the arrest of both drivers.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on the southbound side near milepost 41.8.

After the altercation, a 55-year-old Bridgewater resident had to be hospitalized as a result of a 23-year-old Boonton man allegedly biting his ear during the altercation. Both individuals have been charged with simple assault and are set to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court on March 26, as per official documentation.

According to reports, the conflict arose amidst heavy traffic, with the older driver reportedly exiting his vehicle wielding a hammer. A prompt response from a New Jersey State Police officer at the scene helped resolve the situation. The injured parties were treated at Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville before their release.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Apply Now: Morris County Seeks Proposals for 2024 Open Space Initiatives
Next article
Free Cancer Skin Screenings Available at Gateway Community Center
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »