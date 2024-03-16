Sunday, March 17, 2024
HomeLocal NewsPolice Dispatched to Scene of Vehicle Fire and Suspected Drunk Driver
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Police Dispatched to Scene of Vehicle Fire and Suspected Drunk Driver

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
351
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — On March 10 at approximately 6:35 p.m., Parsippany Fire District 6, Sgt. McGinnis, Patrolmen Ross, Abrusci, Harvey, and Kurz responded to 130 Troy Road on the report of a vehicle fire communicated to Police Headquarters via 9-1-1 activation.

The caller informed police headquarters of a vehicle situated on the grass beside a driveway, seemingly engulfed in flames, while a potentially intoxicated driver was observed attempting to re-enter the vehicle.

Upon arrival, Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Steven Kurza located the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Sentra, which appeared to have flames originating from underneath the vehicle and smoke exiting the engine compartment.

There were deep tread marks in the yard that led to the vehicle which appeared moist. The accused, later identified as Nelson Cabrera, 45, was standing near the vehicle.

Cabrera displayed shoes covered in mud which surrounded the vehicle. The officer instructed Cabrera to proceed towards him and assisted him in remaining standing by grabbing his arm.

Cabrera was unsteady on his feet and the officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Fire personnel arrived on scene and the officer remained with Cabrera while they addressed the engulfed vehicle. It did not appear that Cabrera was able to speak English and he was then asked preliminary questions by Patrolman Harvey. It appeared that some sort of heat source from the vehicle had ignited the foliage due to its proximity to the ground given the ruts it was in.

Mr. Cabrera claimed to not speak English, therefore the majority of my communication with him was in Spanish. Mr. Cabrera continuously asked me “what happened?” I asked him to explain to me what happened prior to the police’s arrival. The officer received a multitude of different stories from Mr. Cabrera. Initially, he stated he was not driving the vehicle in question and he did not know how the fire started. Then Mr. Cabrera stated he worked earlier today, left work at 5:00 p.m., and then drove back to his residence on Troy Road. Mr. Cabrera then recanted this statement and told me he did not know what happened. Originally, Mr. Cabrera stated he did not drink any alcoholic beverages.

Afterward, he acknowledged consuming one beer. The officer proceeded to administer field sobriety tests to Mr. Cabrera, all of which he subsequently failed.

Cabrera was placed under arrest and then transported to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters.

Mr. Cabrera was charged with Operating under the influence of liquor or drugs (39:4-50), Reckless Driving (39:4-96), Consent to take samples of breath (39:4-50.2), and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test (Penalties) (39:4-50.4A).

Mr. Cabrera was released to his son, who signed a potential liability form.

The vehicle was removed from the property by Eagle Towing.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Chief of Police Richard Pantina Responds to Active Shooter Preparedness Concerns
Next article
Apply Now: Morris County Seeks Proposals for 2024 Open Space Initiatives
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »