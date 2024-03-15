Parsippany Police Issue Alert Regarding Newest Scam Targeting Residents

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is warning residents about a new scam.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office recently had several concerning calls from residents who were targeted in a phone scam. Callers posing as Sheriff’s Officers tell the would-be victim that they need to deliver money, or they will face immediate arrest. The scammers use actual Morris County Sheriff’s Officer names and the victim’s caller I.D. is manipulated to appear to be coming from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Richard Pantina and Sheriff James M. Gannon want to remind you NEVER to provide sensitive personal information, money, or access to your assets to any unknown individual. Also, please discuss this scam with family members who may be vulnerable to this type of crime.

Please contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at (973) 285-6600, or the Parsippany Police Department at (973) 263-4300 with any questions.