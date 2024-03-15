Friday, March 15, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Issue Alert Regarding Newest Scam Targeting Residents
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Issue Alert Regarding Newest Scam Targeting Residents

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
13
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is warning residents about a new scam.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office recently had several concerning calls from residents who were targeted in a phone scam. Callers posing as Sheriff’s Officers tell the would-be victim that they need to deliver money, or they will face immediate arrest. The scammers use actual Morris County Sheriff’s Officer names and the victim’s caller I.D. is manipulated to appear to be coming from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Richard Pantina and Sheriff James M. Gannon want to remind you NEVER to provide sensitive personal information, money, or access to your assets to any unknown individual. Also, please discuss this scam with family members who may be vulnerable to this type of crime.

Please contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at (973) 285-6600, or the Parsippany Police Department at (973) 263-4300 with any questions.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Police Swift Action Recovers Stolen Car, Arrests Female Suspect
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »