Friday, March 15, 2024
Suspect Flees After Armed Heist at Local Business; Police Seek Public’s Help

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Friday, March 1, 2024, at 6:51 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at a business located at 1280 Route 46. Responding to the call, officers were informed by dispatch that the suspect had already left the scene. The individual was described as a tall, slender man dressed entirely in black, with a white trucker-style hat and white sneakers, and was armed with a handgun.

Upon reaching the location, a multi-unit building, officers promptly evacuated the people inside and searched both the inside and outside of the premises for the suspect, but were unable to find him. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Section, along with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, were called in to process the scene and assist in searching the area. Additionally, the description of the suspect was shared with the State Police and nearby agencies to aid in the search, although these efforts did not lead to the suspect’s capture.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported during the incident, which remains under investigation. The Parsippany Police Department urges anyone with information to contact their Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
