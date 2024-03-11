Rain Can’t Quench St. Patrick’s Day Spirit in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — On Saturday, March 9, crowds lined South Street, Morristown Green, and Washington Street to celebrate a parade rich with Irish heritage, led by Morris Plains Grand Marshall Jack Haren.

As the parade drew nearer, laughter and excited chatter filled the parking lot behind Town Hall, undeterred by the moisture in the air. Although the event is alcohol-free, parade-goers were greeted with the cheerful offer of a free beer as they turned from South Street towards the Green.

🍀 Eileen and Jack Haren lead the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Morristown! 🎉

Jack Haren, a longtime resident of Morris Plains, was honored on February 17 by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County. This marked the first-ever “publicity” parade in Morris Plains, celebrating Haren’s selection to lead the renowned St. Patrick’s Day parade in Morristown.

By 11:00 a.m., South Street was alive with 10,000 shades of green, from flags and hoodies to Lucky Charms t-shirts, despite the cold, wet weather. Promptly at noon, the parade kicked off from the Morristown Municipal Building, winding its way around the Morristown Green and up Washington Street, passing by the Morris County courthouse before culminating at the high school.

Morris County Sheriff’s ’63 Chevy Impala

Among the participants, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon proudly marched in a kilt, while Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop shared an umbrella.

Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop joined the procession, marching alongside a jubilant crowd, embodying the camaraderie and unity of the occasion. 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🎉

The spirit of the parade remained undeterred by the weather, as it has since its move from Wharton to Morristown in 1991. Organized by the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Morris County and the Irish American Association of North West Jersey, the event continued to thrive.

☘️ The Sarina family was fully decked out for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade! 🌧️ Nothing could dampen their spirits, not even the rain! ☔️

Morris Plains Chick-fil-A proudly joined the festivities as one of the vibrant participants in the annual Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, adding to the lively spirit of the celebration with their presence. 🍀🎉

Members of The Rory O’Moore School of Pipes and Drums, an educational organization dedicated to nurturing the art of the “Great Highland Bagpipe” and drums, proudly march in the parade. Their mission encompasses teaching and learning not only the bagpipe but also the intricacies of the snare, tenor, and bass drums, enriching the cultural fabric of the event with their musical prowess. 🎶🥁🍀

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen shares his umbrella with Chris Ilic

🍀 The Market Street Mission proudly marched in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade! 🎉 Since 1889, they’ve been transforming the lives of the homeless, poor, and those battling addiction, fueled by the power of Christ and the unwavering support of our community. 🌟

🍀⚾ The Morristown Shamrocks Baseball team is out in full force! ⚾🍀

Morris County Democrats walking during the parade

Morris County Sheriff’s Department