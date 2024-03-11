Rain Can’t Quench St. Patrick’s Day Spirit in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — On Saturday, March 9, crowds lined South Street, Morristown Green, and Washington Street to celebrate a parade rich with Irish heritage, led by Morris Plains Grand Marshall Jack Haren.
As the parade drew nearer, laughter and excited chatter filled the parking lot behind Town Hall, undeterred by the moisture in the air. Although the event is alcohol-free, parade-goers were greeted with the cheerful offer of a free beer as they turned from South Street towards the Green.
Jack Haren, a longtime resident of Morris Plains, was honored on February 17 by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County. This marked the first-ever “publicity” parade in Morris Plains, celebrating Haren’s selection to lead the renowned St. Patrick’s Day parade in Morristown.
By 11:00 a.m., South Street was alive with 10,000 shades of green, from flags and hoodies to Lucky Charms t-shirts, despite the cold, wet weather. Promptly at noon, the parade kicked off from the Morristown Municipal Building, winding its way around the Morristown Green and up Washington Street, passing by the Morris County courthouse before culminating at the high school.
Among the participants, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon proudly marched in a kilt, while Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop shared an umbrella.
The spirit of the parade remained undeterred by the weather, as it has since its move from Wharton to Morristown in 1991. Organized by the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Morris County and the Irish American Association of North West Jersey, the event continued to thrive.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.