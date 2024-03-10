Academic Excellence: Parsippany High School Team Advances to State Decathlon

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Academic Decathlon (AcDec) Team showcased their intellectual prowess at the New Jersey Regional competition on Saturday, January 27, held at West Windsor Plainsboro High School. Demonstrating remarkable skill and teamwork, they secured a commendable fifth place in the region. This outstanding achievement not only highlighted their dedication but also earned them a spot in the State Competition, which took place on Saturday, March 2, at Westwood High School. At the Regional Competition, the team’s effort was rewarded with an impressive haul of 20 medals, a testament to their hard work and preparation. Their success continued at the State level, where they added another six medals to their collection.

The team, a blend of diverse talents and intellect, includes Lithra Sankari, Roma Rangaswamy, Emma Gonzalaz, Nika Inashvili, Sabooha Tahir, Miriam Diop, Suravai Shah, Avelyn Xiang, and Ayanna Kujur. They were supported by alternate team members Bhavisha Alwani, Loukas Karanias, Sarina Mostatabi, Kaitlyn Nguyen, Dayyan Sayed, Karishma Shah, Harjot Singh, Monaasri Srinivasan Vedhavalli, Rohan Subramanian, and Ryan Zhang, who were ready to step in when needed. Guiding this exceptional group of students were their dedicated coaches, Stacy Cozin, a Library Media Specialist, and Jeremy Chaudruc, a Teacher of Social Studies, whose expertise and mentorship were pivotal to the team’s success.

The Academic Decathlon is a rigorous 10-event scholastic competition that challenges high school students across various disciplines. Participants are tested in math, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay writing, and interview skills. This year, the theme of Technology and Humanity prompted students to delve deep into the intricate relationship between technological advancements and their impact on human society. To prepare for this demanding competition, team members embarked on an intensive study regimen starting in October, dedicating countless hours to mastering the material on top of their regular academic responsibilities.

AcDec Officers Emma Gonzalez, Lithra Sankari, Roma Rangaswamy

This dedicated group of students has once again demonstrated the high standard of excellence that defines the Parsippany High School Academic Decathlon Team. Their achievements reflect not only their individual talents and hard work but also the strong support system provided by their coaches, school, and community. As they reflect on their accomplishments and look forward to future competitions, these young scholars embody the spirit of inquiry and perseverance that is central to academic success.