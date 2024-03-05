Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Parsippany Embraces Economic Evolution: New Warehouse to Replace Vacant Office Space

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The entry to Three Century Drive - The Planning Board approved to replaace the vacant office building with a new modern warehouse

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board’s unanimous approval for the construction of a warehouse, replacing the current three-story, Class B vacant office space of 68,000 square feet, reflects a significant shift in the area’s land use and economic priorities. This decision comes after the building has remained vacant for approximately four years, indicating challenges in attracting new office tenants or the changing nature of workspaces, possibly influenced by trends such as remote work.

S/K 3 Century Associates, LLC., received approval to construct a 64,800-square-foot warehouse at Three Century Drive, to replace a vacant office building constructed in 1974.

The application by S/K 3 Century Associates, LLC., for approval to construct a 64,800-square-foot warehouse, along with parking and related site improvements, on a five-acre lot where a vacant office building from 1974 currently stands. This move signifies a strategic pivot towards accommodating the logistics and distribution sector, which has seen burgeoning growth due to the rise in e-commerce and changing consumer habits.

The project’s approval signifies that it aligns with local zoning laws and planning regulations, which have been adapted to encourage industrial or mixed-use developments in response to changing economic landscapes.

The total valuation of this property stands at $5,815,200.00, with the land itself being valued at $3,006,000.00 and the additional improvements on the property coming in at $2,809,200.00. Annually, it generates $189,866.28 in property taxes.

The location of Three Century Drive off Sylvan Way, Parsippany
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

