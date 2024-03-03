Sunday, March 3, 2024
Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Fundraiser: A Heartfelt Thank You

Frank L. Cahill
Frank DeRienzo – President (right) with members of Planet Fitness, one of the sponsors of the Annual Fish and Chips

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District Two) extends heartfelt thanks for the incredible support and participation in their annual fish and chips fundraiser. This year, they were overjoyed to deliver 340 meals, offering both upstairs dining and takeout, all made possible by the community’s generosity.

The Rainbow Lakes Fire Department was overjoyed to deliver 340 meals, offering both upstairs dining and takeout, all made possible by the community’s generosity.

Gratitude goes out to every member who contributed their time and effort, ensuring meals were served and the takeout process ran smoothly. Their dedication significantly contributed to the success of the event.

Special acknowledgment is given to the event sponsors – BCB Bank, New Jersey Roofing, Planet Fitness, and Shelly DeMartino from Caldwell Banker Realty. Their invaluable support was crucial in bringing the event to life and ensuring its outstanding success.

For those inspired by the event and interested in getting involved with the fire company, they warmly invite individuals to drop by the firehouse on nearly any Monday evening. They’re keen to explore how new members can join their mission and become part of the community of volunteers.

Receiving positive feedback from attendees like Jocelyn Cornine, who called the event “Fabulous, as usual” and praised the amazing food and top-notch takeout service, and Mike Gatzke, who remarked on the deliciousness of the meal, fills the company with pride and fuels their commitment to serving the community.

The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company extends its gratitude once again to everyone who played a part in the success of the fundraiser. Their generosity and active involvement are the backbone of the strong and resilient community. They eagerly anticipate continued support and hope to see everyone next year, or perhaps even sooner, should they decide to join on a Monday evening.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
