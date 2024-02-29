Thursday, February 29, 2024
Sweet Success: Chick-fil-A's Fundraising Event Delivers Big Impact for Homeless Solutions

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Stephanie Cicale, Chief Development Officer Homeless Solutions; Drew Blind, Owner at Chick-fil-A Morris Plains; and Dan McGuire, CEO, Homeless Solutions

MORRIS PLAINS — The “Cookies for a Cause” initiative orchestrated by Chick-fil-A turned out to be a remarkable triumph. Drew Blind, the owner of Chick-fil-A Morris Plains, proudly handed over a check totaling nearly $3,000 to Dan McGuire, CEO of Homeless Solutions, and Stephanie Cicale, Chief Development Officer.

Kicking off on Saturday, February 3, and running through February 17, the campaign allocated a portion of the proceeds from every cookie sold towards supporting Homeless Solutions. This organization dedicates itself to offering shelter, services, and supportive housing to individuals facing hardships within our Morris County community.

Reflecting on the endeavor, Drew Blind remarked, “Our team excelled, selling over four times our usual amount of cookies, all for such a worthy cause.”

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
