Sweet Success: Chick-fil-A’s Fundraising Event Delivers Big Impact for Homeless Solutions

MORRIS PLAINS — The “Cookies for a Cause” initiative orchestrated by Chick-fil-A turned out to be a remarkable triumph. Drew Blind, the owner of Chick-fil-A Morris Plains, proudly handed over a check totaling nearly $3,000 to Dan McGuire, CEO of Homeless Solutions, and Stephanie Cicale, Chief Development Officer.

Kicking off on Saturday, February 3, and running through February 17, the campaign allocated a portion of the proceeds from every cookie sold towards supporting Homeless Solutions. This organization dedicates itself to offering shelter, services, and supportive housing to individuals facing hardships within our Morris County community.

Reflecting on the endeavor, Drew Blind remarked, “Our team excelled, selling over four times our usual amount of cookies, all for such a worthy cause.”