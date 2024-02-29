Friday, March 1, 2024
Professional Physical Therapy Shines at Staples Small Business Networking Event

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Professional Physical Therapy made a notable appearance at the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) event, “Staples Small Business Networking.” This initiative allows PACC members to set up a promotional table at Staples, offering a unique opportunity to interact with customers and showcase their services. 

Pictured is Staples General Manager Nicholas Scarpetis, Meera Bajaj, who serves as the Clinical Director at Professional Physical Therapy, and Frank Cahill, an Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Renowned as the premier provider of physical, occupational, and hand therapy services in the Northeast, Professional Physical Therapy stands out for its commitment to exceptional care. With a dedicated team that values patient-centered approaches, the organization has been delivering outstanding services for over two decades. Its focus on continuous clinical education and development ensures the highest standard of care for all patients.

Owned and operated by physical therapists, the company excels in creating personalized treatment plans tailored to the specific needs of each patient, reflecting their dedication to individual care and rehabilitation success.

For further details about Professional Physical Therapy and its services, please reach out to Meera at (973) 577-7850.

Interested parties in the Staples Small Business Networking can contact Frank Cahill at (973) 402-6400 for more information.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2024. Click here to read the magazine.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
