Parsippany Resident Arrested on Various Charges During Denville Traffic Stop

MORRIS COUNTY — Denville Police reported that on February 24, an officer stopped a vehicle due to a moving violation. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Dionnie Barnes, 26, Parsippany-Troy Hills, who was charged with possession of psilocybin mushrooms, DUI, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, possession of narcotics in a motor vehicle, and possession of an alcohol container.

Additionally, a passenger identified as Tatiana Pearson, 26, from Rockway, was apprehended for possessing an active Denville Municipal Court ATS warrant.

Both Barnes and Pearson were subsequently released pending their court appearances.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.