Tuesday, February 27, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsCushman & Wakefield Drives Leasing Success at 99 & 119 Cherry Hill...
Business NewsLocal News

Cushman & Wakefield Drives Leasing Success at 99 & 119 Cherry Hill Road

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
141
The 99 & 119 Cherry Hill Road complex is located in Parsippany, NJ. The two-building office park features a landscaped exterior and common courtyard overlooking a reflective pond, a full-service cafeteria, conference centers, and direct access to major highways.

PARSIPPANY — Cushman & Wakefield oversees leasing activities surpassing 50,000 square feet at 99 & 119 Cherry Hill Road.

Acting on behalf of landlord The Birch Group, William O’Keefe and Courtney Rosenkrantz facilitated seven transactions. Notable deals include lease renewals for Business Credentialing Services and Westguard Insurance Group, an expansion for H2M, and new leases for Monte Nido, Royal Coachman, American Day CD Centers, and Newbridge Services. Enhancements to the property, managed by AMI Management, include updates to the lobby, common areas, conference room, and outdoor courtyard as part of a comprehensive capital improvement program.

With 190,000 square feet of space, amenities such as a pond, on-site property management, ample parking, and plug-and-play suite availability are featured at 99 & 119 Cherry Hill Road.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Resident Arrested on Various Charges During Denville Traffic Stop
Next article
All You Need to Know About Compensation in Nursing Home Abuse Claims
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »