Cushman & Wakefield Drives Leasing Success at 99 & 119 Cherry Hill Road

PARSIPPANY — Cushman & Wakefield oversees leasing activities surpassing 50,000 square feet at 99 & 119 Cherry Hill Road.



Acting on behalf of landlord The Birch Group, William O’Keefe and Courtney Rosenkrantz facilitated seven transactions. Notable deals include lease renewals for Business Credentialing Services and Westguard Insurance Group, an expansion for H2M, and new leases for Monte Nido, Royal Coachman, American Day CD Centers, and Newbridge Services. Enhancements to the property, managed by AMI Management, include updates to the lobby, common areas, conference room, and outdoor courtyard as part of a comprehensive capital improvement program.



With 190,000 square feet of space, amenities such as a pond, on-site property management, ample parking, and plug-and-play suite availability are featured at 99 & 119 Cherry Hill Road.