New Taste Sensation Hits Parsippany: Asado Argentine Grill Opens its Doors

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Barberio presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Asado Argentine Grill on Saturday, February 17th. Accompanied by owner Humberto Juarez and his wife Karen, as well as Council members Matt McGrath, Frank Neglia, and Justin Musella, along with Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development, and Nicolas Limanov, Board Member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor expressed his excitement for the addition of a new culinary experience in Parsippany.

Asado will offer a fusion of favorites from Tino’s Portuguese BBQ and Humberto’s homeland of Argentina. “I’m delighted to welcome Humberto and Karen to Parsippany,” stated the Mayor. “I’m confident Asado will swiftly become a beloved community spot.” Chairman Frank Cahill, representing the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, presented Humberto with a plaque extending a warm welcome to the establishment.

“Welcome to Asado, where we bring the heart and soul of Argentina to your plate in Parnila. Our culinary paradise offers a unique concept: the beloved flavors of Tino’s BBQ, prepared by various recipe specialists. Our chef at Asado brings his own mastery to traditional Argentine dishes. What will you choose for your meal? Whether it’s empanadas, grilled steaks, BBQ chicken, or seafood paella, among other delicious options, we’re confident you’ll enjoy it. As our team suggests, please continue to support local businesses in our town whenever possible,” said Humberto Juarez.

Asado Argentine Grill is situated at 229 Littleton Road, Parsippany.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development presented Humberto Juarez with a plaque welcoming Asado to Parsippany.