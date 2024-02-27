Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Morris County Residents: Shape the Future of Education by Joining the CCM Board of Trustees

By Frank L. Cahill
County College of Morris

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County residents interested in serving on the County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees are invited to send their resumes to a special trustee search committee of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners.

Resumes for the one vacant trustee seat must be received by April 1, 2024. The CCM Trustee Search Committee will review all the applications and then submit recommendations to the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, who will make the appointment. 

Morris County is seeking to fill the vacancy of a four-year unexpired term, which term shall begin immediately upon appointment and end on October 31, 2027.

To qualify for consideration by the search committee, a candidate must be a resident of Morris County for at least four years and may not currently hold elected office in Morris County or be an employee of Morris County government or CCM.              

Applicants must be able to demonstrate independent judgment, distinction in their profession, knowledge of higher education, involvement in their community and a firm commitment to serving the college. A candidate must be willing to commit at least 20-30 hours a month to his or her duties as a college trustee to be considered for appointment.

Duties of trustees include appointing, supporting, and evaluating the college president; clarifying and, if necessary, revising the college’s mission statement, ratifying long term plans, approving the college’s educational program, ensuring fiscal viability, and maintaining the college’s physical plant.

Requirements: The CCM Trustee Search Committee requests each applicant submit a resume and a background statement outlining why he or she wishes to serve as a trustee and what specific skills the applicant would bring to the board.

Applicants must send one copy of their resume and a brief background statement to the Office of the Morris County Counsel, County of Morris, P.O. Box 900, Morristown, N.J. 07963-0900.

The CCM Board of Trustees is composed of eleven Morris County residents from business, education, law, and other professional fields, who volunteer their services in four-year terms. 

By statute, eight members are appointed by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, and two members are appointed by the Governor. The Morris County Superintendent of Schools is also a member of the Board by statute. One non-voting CCM graduate member is elected for a one-year term by each year’s graduating class. In addition, the CCM President serves as an ex-officio member.

The Board of Trustees sets policy and has final authority over budgets and expenditures, and the President is responsible for internal administrative operations.

For more information on CCM click here.

