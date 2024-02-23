Rockaway Borough Police Arrest Lake Hiawatha Woman for DUI After Traffic Stop

PARSIPPANY — On February 12, 2024, while on patrol, Rockaway Borough Police officers pulled over a vehicle on Route 46 due to careless driving.

Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of G. Morris, a 51-year-old female from Lake Hiawatha. The defendant was charged with DUI and several additional motor vehicle offenses.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.