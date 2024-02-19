Routine Traffic Stop Ends in DUI Arrest for Parsippany-Troy Hills Man

PARSIPPANY — During a DUI stop on Saturday, February 17, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Denville Township Police apprehended a man wanted on a warrant from Denville Township. The police had pulled over a vehicle on Route 10 for a “maintenance of lamps” violation, as its rear license plate lights were not functioning.

Subsequent investigation revealed the driver to be Jose Cardona-Ramirez, 29, from Parsippany-Troy Hills. Allegedly, Cardona-Ramirez was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Following his apprehension, it was uncovered that Cardona-Ramirez had an outstanding warrant from Denville Township Municipal Court. He now faces a litany of charges, including DUI, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without a license, maintenance of lamps violation, and contempt of court.

Unable to meet bail requirements, Cardona-Ramirez was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.