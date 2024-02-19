Applications are Now Open for the 2024-25 School Year at Preschool Advantage

MORRIS COUNTY — Preschool Advantage is currently accepting applications for tuition assistance for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Families demonstrating financial need and a strong commitment to education are encouraged to apply through the Preschool Advantage website. Priority consideration will be given to applications received by March 1, with later submissions considered based on fund availability.

With only 25 percent of New Jersey’s school districts offering free public preschool, many families struggle to afford tuition fees. Preschool Advantage collaborates with 28 reputable preschools in Morris and Somerset counties to provide access to quality preschool education for financially challenged families. Eligible families, with earnings of up to $80,000 annually depending on family size, have received support since 1995, totaling over 1,500 families throughout the region.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, Preschool Advantage assisted 106 children with tuition funding and aims to support an additional 100 in 2024. To apply and view the list of partner preschools, click here or contact (973) 532-2501.”