County College of Morris Awarded Two Grants from NJDOL

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) was recently awarded two grants from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) that will help students who are enrolled in Advanced Manufacturing programs, including both Pre-Apprenticeship Boot Camps and Apprenticeship Programs. The college was awarded $237,109 as part of the PACE grant and $299,566 as part of the GAINS grant, totaling over $535,000 secured in grant funding.

“Receiving both of these grants from NJDOL positively impacts our students, manufacturing partners, the college and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, President of County College of Morris. “We are grateful to provide students with opportunities to be educated and trained in manufacturing, develop their resumes through apprenticeship programs, and be placed in jobs earning family-sustaining wages. As a community college, CCM strives to support our communities’ economy and economic mobility and provide a pipeline of employees to industries throughout Morris County.”

The Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education (PACE) Program will support 40 CCM’s Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship Boot Camp participants. Most of the funds will go directly towards tuition and participant stipends. The mission of the PACE Program is to align better secondary, post-secondary, adult education, and occupational training to meet labor demands unique to New Jersey and develop career pathways that lead to economically sustainable wages. Through the PACE funding received, CCM hopes to increase the number of apprentices from underrepresented groups. Many organizations in Morris, Sussex and Warren Counties help recruit participants and support those facing barriers. Following the boot camp, CCM’s Advanced Manufacturing team stays connected with those placed in Registered Apprenticeship programs, connecting them with additional support through related technical instruction.

The funding secured through the Growing Apprenticeships in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program will help 25 participants in CCM’s Registered Apprenticeship programs (RAPs) in Advanced Manufacturing. The GAINS grant program promotes expansion of U.S. Department of Labor-approved Registered Apprenticeship programs to support better-paying careers and the attainment of advanced credentials. The program seeks to develop new and existing apprenticeship programs and create Registered Apprenticeship programs in high-growth industries. CCM will use the GAINS grant funds to add the Robotics Technician apprenticeship program, maintain key personnel in established, successful RAPs and enhance already elite Related Technical Instruction (RTI), which is classroom and lab instruction that provides theoretical knowledge and technical skills.

These programs are a part of CCM’s Center for Workforce Development, which allows students to learn cutting-edge skills and boost their marketability in an ever-changing job market. It is a vital part of CCM’s mission, and advanced manufacturing is a growing, in-demand sector with a proven impact on the community. According to the Research Institute at Dallas College, CCM has the country’s third highest Economic Mobility Index of all community colleges. Education and support provided by CCM unlocks lasting occupational proficiency, advancement, and economic prosperity for learners from low-income or marginalized backgrounds in northern New Jersey. Furthermore, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, 93 percent of apprentices who complete an apprenticeship retain employment with an annual salary of $77,000.

CCM developed the Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship Boot Camp that links directly to eight Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) that have been approved by the U.S. Department of Labor and are currently offered at CCM. The RAPs are as follows:

CNC Operating: Milling

CNC Operator: Turning

CNC Operator: Milling and Turning

CAD/CAM Programmer

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

Robotics Technician (this apprenticeship will be piloted in the 2024 calendar year)

Tool/Die Manufacturer

Many target occupations result from these programs, including CNC operators, maintenance roles, tool/die manufacturers, QA/QC inspectors, CAD/CAM drafters, and robotics technicians. The daytime boot camp lasts over seven to ten weeks and totals 159 hours. It introduces participants to shop basics, advanced manufacturing equipment, OSHA 10, resume development, and other topics pertinent to successful job placement.

To learn more about CCM’s Pre-Apprenticeship Boot Camp and Apprenticeship Programs in Advanced Manufacturing, click here.

To learn more about CCM’s Center for Workforce Development, click here.