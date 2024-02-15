Dramatic Police Pursuit: Boonton Vehicle Escape Ends with Suspect Arrests in Parsippany

BOONTON — A police officer from the Town of Boonton Police Department attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop with a 2015 White Honda that was observed to be failing to maintain lane discipline on Morris Avenue. (Click here to read the original story)

The vehicle then dangerously failed to stop at a red light from a residential road onto Main Street. When the officer activated the patrol vehicle emergency lights, the suspect vehicle continued without stopping, eluding the law enforcement officer onto Interstate 287 southbound.

The suspect vehicle quickly accelerated away from the officer and turned off all its lights. At this point, the officer lost visual sight of the suspect vehicle. The officer terminated the motor vehicle pursuit. The officer believed the suspect vehicle entered Interstate 80 westbound.

Shortly thereafter, the New Jersey State Police came across a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash where a vehicle had collided with the center lane barrier for the westbound lane of Interstate 80, adjacent to the ramp for Interstate 287 southbound at the entrance for Interstate 80 westbound.

This vehicle was determined to be the same vehicle that eluded the Town of Boonton Police. The Town of Boonton Police Department and surrounding towns were notified.

A subsequent search for the driver ensued as it was reported that the driver had fled the scene. Two 16-year-old juveniles were located in the vehicle with significant bodily injuries from the motor vehicle crash. Mountain Lakes Police Department then located the driver on Parsippany Boulevard, who also had bodily injuries. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

All three were transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

During the investigation, the vehicle’s owner reported the vehicle missing and that the occupants did not have permission to take the vehicle.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, and a juvenile passenger was charged.

All three were charged with theft through conveyance “joyriding.”

The adult driver, Nathaniel Arocho, 18, Bloomfield, was charged on a warrant complaint with Eluding and Aggravated Assault. Arocho was also charged with eight motor vehicle offenses, including driving without a license, speeding, and reckless driving.

The juveniles were released to their parents with a notice to appear for processing at the Boonton Police Department. The adult was committed to the Morris County Jail pursuant to Criminal Justice Reform.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.