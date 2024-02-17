Saturday, February 17, 2024
HomeLocal NewsMusella’s Fundraiser Draws Massive Turnout at Miller’s Ale House
Local News

Musella’s Fundraiser Draws Massive Turnout at Miller’s Ale House

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
59
Senator Jon M. Bramnick, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, and Assemblyman Brian Bergen attended Musella's Valentine Celebration.

PARSIPPANY — The recently opened Miller’s Ale House air crackled excitedly on Valentine’s Day as Councilman Justin Musella prepared for his highly anticipated fundraiser. With heart-shaped decorations adorning the walls and freshly cooked food wafting through the air, the atmosphere was set for an evening of love and community support.

As the clock struck 6:30 p.m., the doors swung open, and the crowd began to pour in. From all corners of the town, friends, families, and supporters of Councilman Musella made their way into the bustling restaurant. Some arrived hand in hand, while others came solo, eager to join the festivities and show their support for their beloved councilman.

Musella, sporting a sharp suit and a warm smile, greeted each guest with genuine enthusiasm. His passion for serving the community was palpable, and it resonated with everyone who crossed his path. As the night progressed, the restaurant buzzed with laughter and conversation, filling the air with camaraderie and goodwill.

The fundraiser featured diverse attendees ranging from many elected officials to grassroots activists. Senator Bramnick gave introductory remarks before welcoming Assemblyman Brian Bergen, the headline speaker.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen and Chris Ilic

What truly stood out, however, was the overwhelming turnout. Many joked that the fire inspector should have been called because Musella tends to draw crowds that exceed the fire occupancy limit! Over a hundred people packed into Miller’s Ale House, demonstrating their unwavering support for Musella and his vision for a brighter future for Parsippany.

As the night drew to a close, Councilman Musella took to the stage to express his gratitude to everyone who had contributed to the fundraiser’s success. His heartfelt words resonated with the crowd, leaving them inspired and uplifted.

“The future begins with the right step forward,” Councilman Musella declared, his voice filled with emotion. “Together, we’re going to do everything in our power to make this town the best possible.”

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Dramatic Police Pursuit: Boonton Vehicle Escape Ends with Suspect Arrests in Parsippany
Next article
Local Fire Department Elections Scheduled for February 17
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »