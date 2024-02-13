Gas Prices Vary Between $2.87 and $3.15 in Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — Managing gas prices is a continual necessity for many individuals.



According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas on Monday stood at $3.196, compared to $3.148 a week earlier.

In New Jersey, the average cost per gallon was approximately $3.132 on Monday, slightly lower than the $3.144 reported a week ago by the American Automobile Association. Meanwhile, the average price was recorded at $3.03 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

For those seeking the best deals, GasBuddy reports gas prices in Parsippany-Troy Hills, from $2.87 to $3.15 at nearby stations.