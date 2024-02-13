Gas Prices Vary Between $2.87 and $3.15 in Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY — Managing gas prices is a continual necessity for many individuals.
According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas on Monday stood at $3.196, compared to $3.148 a week earlier.
In New Jersey, the average cost per gallon was approximately $3.132 on Monday, slightly lower than the $3.144 reported a week ago by the American Automobile Association. Meanwhile, the average price was recorded at $3.03 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.
For those seeking the best deals, GasBuddy reports gas prices in Parsippany-Troy Hills, from $2.87 to $3.15 at nearby stations.
|Address
|REG
|MID
|PREM
|DSL
|Conoco, 3440 Route 46 West
|2.87
|–
|–
|–
|Exxon, 2959 Route East
|2.91
|3.31
|3.71
|–
|Fuel 4, 175 Parsippany Road
|2.95
|–
|–
|–
|Gulf, 400 Route 46 West
|3.03
|3.79
|3.99
|3.89
|BP, 1933 Route 46 East
|3.15
|–
|–
|–
|Sunoco, 1947 Route 46 East
|3.15
|–
|–
|–
|Mobil, 1011 Tabor Road
|3.15
|–
|–
|–