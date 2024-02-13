Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Gas Prices Vary Between $2.87 and $3.15 in Parsippany-Troy Hills

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Conoco, is located at 3440 Route 46 West

PARSIPPANY — Managing gas prices is a continual necessity for many individuals.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas on Monday stood at $3.196, compared to $3.148 a week earlier.

In New Jersey, the average cost per gallon was approximately $3.132 on Monday, slightly lower than the $3.144 reported a week ago by the American Automobile Association. Meanwhile, the average price was recorded at $3.03 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

For those seeking the best deals, GasBuddy reports gas prices in Parsippany-Troy Hills, from $2.87 to $3.15 at nearby stations.

AddressREGMIDPREMDSL
Conoco, 3440 Route 46 West2.87
Exxon, 2959 Route East2.913.313.71
Fuel 4, 175 Parsippany Road2.95
Gulf, 400 Route 46 West3.033.793.993.89
BP, 1933 Route 46 East3.15
Sunoco, 1947 Route 46 East3.15
Mobil, 1011 Tabor Road3.15
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
