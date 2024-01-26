Friday, January 26, 2024
CCM President Anthony J. Iacono Named an Influencer in Higher Education

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Anthony Iacono

MORRIS COUNTY — Antony J. Iacono, President of County College of Morris (CCM), has consistently earned recognition as a prominent figure in higher education according to ROI-NJ, a business publication in the state. Iacono has been consistently featured on ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Power List 2024 – Higher Education for the past five years, standing alongside esteemed colleagues in higher education. This year, he was among only three community college presidents to earn this distinction. ROI-NJ’s ranking specifically lauded Iacono for his pivotal role in the recently announced plans for a $30 million, 70,000-square-foot center dedicated to healthcare education. This facility will enable CCM to expand its healthcare programs to address the increasing medical demands within Morris County.

ROI-NJ has previously acknowledged Iacono for his exceptional achievements, extending beyond his inclusion in the Influencers Power List – Higher Education. President Iacono has received recognition in various categories from the publication, including Higher Education Top 25 Most Influential Presidents (2022), Influencers: Manufacturing (2022), and Influencers Higher Education Community Colleges (2021).

Iacono expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is a true honor to be recognized by ROI-NJ as a distinguished leader in higher education within the state. To be featured on a list alongside exceptionally talented and respected individuals, all of whom have made significant contributions to student success, is a humbling experience. At CCM, we take great pride in the community partnerships we continually cultivate, enabling us to fulfill our mission of empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations.”

Under Iacono’s leadership, CCM has garnered additional accolades, including being ranked as the Best Community College in New Jersey by Best Accredited Colleges. Intelligent Magazine has also included the college in its list of the Top 5 Best Community Colleges in the state, as well as the Best for Transfer Students in the state. Moreover, CCM received the Good Neighbor Award from New Jersey Business Magazine for its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center, solidifying its status as a leader in preparing students for successful careers.

CCM offers an array of programs, boasting more than 100 options, including associate degree programs and a wide selection of industry-recognized certificate and workforce development programs. The college’s Center for Workforce Development plays a crucial role in supplying a highly educated and skilled workforce for regional employment while providing customized training for individuals and local businesses. For additional information about the college, click here.

Frank L. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
