Protect the Environment: Morris County’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events Return in 2024

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) has scheduled four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in Morris County, New Jersey. The event dates are as follows:

Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday, June 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany.

These events offer Morris County residents the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous materials they no longer need. Please note that businesses are not permitted to participate in these disposal events.

It’s important to be aware that electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at MCMUA’s one-day household hazardous waste events. Residents are encouraged to contact (973) 829-8006 for information and to explore alternative recycling options.

Acceptable materials for disposal include:

Aerosol cans

Asbestos

Automotive fluids

Driveway sealant and roofing tar

Fire extinguishers

Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel

Household cleaning products

Lead acid batteries

Button cell batteries

Lithium-ion batteries

Rechargeable batteries

Mercury-containing bulbs and devices

Muriatic acid

Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, and varnishes

Paint thinners

Paint removers and solvents

Pesticides

Herbicides

Fertilizers

Photo chemicals

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks weighing 20 pounds or less

Items that cannot be accepted include:

Alkaline and carbon zinc batteries

Business waste

Compressed gas cylinders

Containers larger than 5 gallons

Empty containers

Explosives

Hazardous waste generated outside of Morris County

Highly reactive and unstable materials

Medical waste

Radioactive materials

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Unknown or unlabeled materials

Used consumer electronics

Water-based paint and latex paint

For additional information or inquiries, please call (973) 829-8006 or visit the MCMUA website.