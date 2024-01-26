Friday, January 26, 2024
Protect the Environment: Morris County’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events Return in 2024

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) has scheduled four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in Morris County, New Jersey. The event dates are as follows:

  1. Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany.
  2. Saturday, June 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany.
  3. Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany.
  4. Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy at 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany.

These events offer Morris County residents the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous materials they no longer need. Please note that businesses are not permitted to participate in these disposal events.

It’s important to be aware that electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at MCMUA’s one-day household hazardous waste events. Residents are encouraged to contact (973) 829-8006 for information and to explore alternative recycling options.

Acceptable materials for disposal include:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Asbestos
  • Automotive fluids
  • Driveway sealant and roofing tar
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel
  • Household cleaning products
  • Lead acid batteries
  • Button cell batteries
  • Lithium-ion batteries
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Mercury-containing bulbs and devices
  • Muriatic acid
  • Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, and varnishes
  • Paint thinners
  • Paint removers and solvents
  • Pesticides
  • Herbicides
  • Fertilizers
  • Photo chemicals
  • Pool chemicals
  • Propane tanks weighing 20 pounds or less

Items that cannot be accepted include:

  • Alkaline and carbon zinc batteries
  • Business waste
  • Compressed gas cylinders
  • Containers larger than 5 gallons
  • Empty containers
  • Explosives
  • Hazardous waste generated outside of Morris County
  • Highly reactive and unstable materials
  • Medical waste
  • Radioactive materials
  • Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Unknown or unlabeled materials
  • Used consumer electronics
  • Water-based paint and latex paint

For additional information or inquiries, please call (973) 829-8006 or visit the MCMUA website.

