Wednesday, October 18, 2023
FeaturedLocal News

Wine, Dine, and Give Back: Annual Kiwanis Charity Event Returns

Join Forces with Kiwanis and Sons of Italy for a Night of Wine and Giving!

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Life’s daily responsibilities, like raising a family or caregiving, can make it challenging to find time for community service. However, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 are offering a perfect opportunity to make a meaningful difference, all while enjoying an elegant evening.

On Thursday, October 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., these two organizations invite you to attend their annual wine-tasting event at the Hanover Manor in East Hanover. This occasion isn’t just about savoring fine wines; it’s the Kiwanis Club’s premier fundraising initiative, aimed at supporting vital programs for children and youth.

Your presence will help fund a variety of local initiatives, such as youth programs across all educational levels in the Parsippany-Troy Hills school district, the Parsippany Day Care Center, Parsippany Library, family fun days, and many more essential 501(c)3 organizations. The Kiwanis Club goes beyond financial support, directly aiding less fortunate families by providing food, essential supplies, and comfort through collaborative efforts with the local community center.

Similarly, the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 takes pride in its nonprofit status and its tradition of contributing generously to local charities and families in need. Their wide-ranging donations support various causes, from food pantries and scholarships to specialized funds for health conditions.

Unity Bank and Happy Daze Boutique are silver sponsors of the event, promising an evening of sophistication with silent and live auctions, including two round-trip airline tickets, a Zamboni ride at a Devils game, Gym memberships, restaurant gift cards, and more… To add to the excitement an exquisite appetizer selections, a hot and cold buffet, a dessert bar, a diverse selection of wines and liquors, and the warm feeling of helping those in need. Joe Canal Discount Liquor Outlet is set to feature over 40 wine vendors, ensuring a diverse selection for attendees. As a special treat, Jersey Girl Brewing will offer samples of their locally brewed products.

Tickets for this enriching evening are $75 each, a small price for the significant impact your contribution will make. As Kiwanis is a 501(C)3 organization, your ticket is also a tax-deductible contribution.

To secure your spot at this event, click here to purchase tickets or contact Frank Cahill at (862) 213-2200. You can also order tickets through Venmo. @KCGPFoundation.

Learn more about the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 by clicking here. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.

Don’t miss this chance to transform your love of wine into a lifeline for others. Together, let’s toast to a brighter future for our community!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
