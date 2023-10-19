Parsippany’s Friday Farmers Market Canceled Due to Expected Storms

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany township officials have called off the upcoming Farmers Market scheduled for Friday, citing potential adverse weather conditions.

The popular market, which usually runs from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Route 46, will be missed by many.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service suggest that Friday will witness showers before 2:00 p.m., and evening rain could escalate into thunderstorms. Additionally, some of these storms might bring along powerful gusts.

The National Weather Service has issued its latest forecast for Parsippany, highlighting potential showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.

Friday: Prepare for a wet day as showers dominate the forecast. Thunderstorms might also make an appearance after 2:00 p.m. Temperatures will peak near 64°F, accompanied by a southeast wind blowing at 5 to 15 mph. Rain probabilities stand high at 80%, with rainfall measurements estimated between half to three-quarters of an inch.

Friday Night: Thunderstorms are expected to continue up until 11:00 p.m., followed by likely rain until 5:00 a.m., transitioning to probable showers afterward. The night will witness a temperature drop to around 54°F. Winds initially from the southeast will shift to a northerly direction post-midnight, maintaining speeds of around 5 mph. Precipitation chances remain consistent at 80%, with forecasted rain accumulation ranging from a quarter to half an inch.

Saturday: The day might kick off with potential showers, especially before 11:00 a.m. Expect the sky to remain mostly cloudy, as temperatures hover around a comfortable 62°F. Winds from the west will pick up the pace, ranging from 5 to 15 mph, and could gust up to 25 mph. Rain chances are pegged at 60%, although any new rainfall is expected to be minimal, less than a tenth of an inch.

Parsippany Farmers Market has been operational every week since June 9 and will end on Friday, October 27 for the season.