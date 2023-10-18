Chand Palace: A Culinary Odyssey into Authentic Indian Flavors and Festive Banqueting

PARSIPPANY — In a momentous event marking a significant milestone, local dignitaries and business leaders came together to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Chand Palace, a staple in the Parsippany-Troy Hills community known for its authentic Indian cuisine.

The event was graced by notable personalities including the Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills, James Barberio, Jigar Shah, a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee; Manan Saxena, the proud owner of Chand Palace; Frank Cahill, the Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development; Councilman Justin Musella, Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw; Commissioner Director John Krickus and a representative from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11).

“Chand Palace is truly a landmark here in Parsippany,” said Mayor James Barberio. “So many residents have celebrated so many joyous occasions here, from weddings to birthdays and more, and all are treated to wonderful food and welcoming hosts. I wish you many many more years of success!”

Chand Palace is recognized for its outstanding cuisine and unparalleled service and stands as a premier vegetarian Indian establishment in New Jersey, drawing an esteemed circle of patrons.

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of community and shared history as attendees commemorated three-and-a-half decades of culinary excellence and cultural contribution to the area. Chand Palace, renowned for its authentic flavors and commitment to quality service, has undeniably played a significant role in enriching the local culinary scene, making it a cherished location for both residents and visitors alike.

“I want to congratulate the establishment, emphasizing its contributions to the local economy and the diversity it brings to the community’s culinary landscape. ‘Chand Palace has not only introduced the flavors of India to our community but has also been a sterling example of the entrepreneurial spirit thriving in Parsippany-Troy Hills,” said Councilman Justin Musella.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio presenting Manan Saxena with a proclamation

Frank Cahill and Jigar Shah also shared insights on the economic impact of local businesses like Chand Palace, highlighting how they create jobs, support local suppliers, and contribute to the town’s vibrancy. “Celebrating 35 years in business is no small feat,” Cahill noted, “It’s a testament to Chand Palace’s commitment to excellence and adaptability in an ever-changing market.” Cahill presented Manan Saxena with a plaque from Parsippany Economic Development and said “Established in 1986, Chand Palace made its mark in Parsippany from 1988 onward. Chand Palace is known for its unique blend of classic vegetarian delicacies and innovative Indian Chinese fusions. Chand Palace is recognized for its outstanding cuisine and unparalleled service and stands as a premier vegetarian Indian establishment in New Jersey, drawing an esteemed circle of patrons.”

Chand Palace Parsippany is best known for its daily lunch and dinner buffet, which features a revolving selection of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. The buffet menu changes daily so diners are always treated to new surprises with each visit.

As for Manan Saxena, the celebration was an emotional homage to his hard work and relentless dedication to his patrons. “This journey hasn’t always been easy, but the community’s unwavering support made it all worthwhile,” Saxena said, his voice imbued with gratitude.

Chand Palace is located at 257 Littleton Road. Lunch is served at Chand Palace from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dinner service is available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 5:00 to 10:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.