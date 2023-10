PARSIPPANY — The Immunization Clinic for Dogs and Cats will be held on Saturday, November 18, at the Office of Emergency building, at the Recycling Center, 1 Pumphouse Road.

Dogs and Cats

No charge for dogs and cats (11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

Dogs must be restrained on a leash and accompanied by an adult

Cats must be restrained in carriers or similar carrying devices

Any questions please call the health department at (973) 263-7160.