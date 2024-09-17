Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Man Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Knoll Road

Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, September 6, Robert C. Knott, 61, of Newfoundland, was arrested for driving while intoxicated near Knoll Road and River Road. According to a police report from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 8:36 p.m. when Knott was stopped by officers for erratic driving.

Officers on the scene identified Knott as the driver of a blue 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck. Following the stop, it was determined that Knott was under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with violating the following New Jersey statutes:
•1429 E24 009598 39:4-50 — Driving while intoxicated
•1429 E24 009599 39:4-50.2 — Failure to Consent to take samples of breath
•1429 E24 009601 39:4-97 — Careless Driving
•1429 E24 009602 39:4-88 — Unsafe Lane Change

Knott’s vehicle was subsequently towed by Ron and Sons Towing after being declared a disabled motor vehicle at the scene.

The arresting officer, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Kenneth Hawthorne, initiated the traffic stop after observing Knott’s vehicle and called for backup from several units, including officers from Montville and other surrounding areas. Knott was processed, and no injuries or further incidents were reported.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is reminding drivers of the dangers and severe consequences of driving under the influence.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

