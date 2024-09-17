Man Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Knoll Road

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, September 6, Robert C. Knott, 61, of Newfoundland, was arrested for driving while intoxicated near Knoll Road and River Road. According to a police report from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 8:36 p.m. when Knott was stopped by officers for erratic driving.

Officers on the scene identified Knott as the driver of a blue 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck. Following the stop, it was determined that Knott was under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with violating the following New Jersey statutes:

•1429 E24 009598 39:4-50 — Driving while intoxicated

•1429 E24 009599 39:4-50.2 — Failure to Consent to take samples of breath

•1429 E24 009601 39:4-97 — Careless Driving

•1429 E24 009602 39:4-88 — Unsafe Lane Change

Knott’s vehicle was subsequently towed by Ron and Sons Towing after being declared a disabled motor vehicle at the scene.

The arresting officer, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Kenneth Hawthorne, initiated the traffic stop after observing Knott’s vehicle and called for backup from several units, including officers from Montville and other surrounding areas. Knott was processed, and no injuries or further incidents were reported.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is reminding drivers of the dangers and severe consequences of driving under the influence.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.