Girl Scout’s Gold Award Leads to New Jersey’s First Monarch Butterflies Month Proclamation

MORRIS COUNTY — Monarch butterflies migrate to New Jersey each summer and fall, and now New Jersey gardeners and enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate: October 2024 is officially Monarch Butterflies Month thanks to Governor Murphy’s new proclamation.

The Monarch Butterflies Month proclamation is the first issued by a U.S. state. Elizabeth Gillen of Mountain Lakes researched and submitted her proclamation request to Governor Murphy earlier this year as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award with Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. Gillen has advocated for Monarchs for several years. Gillen’s Gold Award, Mountain Lakes Wildlife, focuses on protecting native wildlife, including pollinators like the Monarch that rely on New Jersey pollinator gardens.

Approximately four generations of monarchs are born each year as they fly from Mexico toward the U.S. East Coast. By late summer and early fall, Monarchs have reached New Jersey, and lay eggs on milkweed they find across the state. Once the last generation of black and yellow Monarch caterpillars transform into glorious orange and black butterflies, they complete the annual cycle. In September and October, they leave New Jersey for hibernation and overwintering in Mexico. New Jersey’s ecosystem is a critical step in the lifecycle of pollinators like monarch butterflies. Journey North, a non-profit focused on conservation, has created a useful visual explaining the monarch’s unique migration cycle.

Since 2020, Gillen has promoted monarch conservation. During the pandemic, she and her friends mailed free milkweed seeds, the Monarch butterfly’s food of choice, to anyone in New Jersey who requested seeds from their Morris Monarchs Facebook page. The students expected about 100 responses and received over 1,000 requests. During the past year, Gillen has worked with Mountain Lakes Borough leadership to connect the lake community to two National Wildlife Federation programs: Mayors’ Monarch Pledge and Certified Wildlife Communities. Mountain Lakes has several private and public spaces that are certified wildlife habitats, including the Thorleif Fiflet Bird Sanctuary, and The Craig School, which maintains a pesticide-free student garden. Morris Focus reported on the garden in November 2023.

New Jersey Audubon’s annual Monarch Festival at the Cape May Nature Center occurs in September this year. You still have time to see Monarchs up close before they fly back to Mexico for the winter. More information about the Monarch Festival can be found by clicking here

Everyone who lives in New Jersey can help monarch butterflies by planting milkweed and other native flowers and plants in their yards, gardens, and patio flowerpots. The ideal time to plant each year is in the fall, before the first winter freeze. Milkweed grows best in sunny locations. Limited amounts of free milkweed are available by emailing girlscoutgold7707@gmail.com. Learn more about helping monarch butterflies and native New Jersey wildlife at Mountain Lakes Wildlife and Morris Monarchs on Facebook.