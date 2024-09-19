Friday, September 20, 2024
Letter to the Editor: How are warehouses worse than housing?

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I would like to start by saying I’m not for or against PiLOTS in any way. But I have a hard time understanding why people are so against the PILOT for the warehouses. Do they not understand that by law if those said buildings/land aren’t occupied the state can come in and MAKE the town put affordable housing?

Another thing I’m having a hard time understanding is that some people believe that a warehouse will bring in a bunch of families and kids.

If I’m not mistaken a warehouse is a place to work, not a place to live. Also, the electrical and water usage will be used a lot less in a warehouse than in a housing development of a couple hundred units. Again I’m not saying I’m for or against pilots but I’m looking at this logistically. For example, a warehouse of let’s say 100 employees would use a lot less water/electricity than 400+ housing units with 2+ people in it. That being said I do believe a warehouse is a much better solution than housing. 

Nicholas Neglia 

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
