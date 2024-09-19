Letter to the Editor: How are warehouses worse than housing?

Dear Editor:

I would like to start by saying I’m not for or against PiLOTS in any way. But I have a hard time understanding why people are so against the PILOT for the warehouses. Do they not understand that by law if those said buildings/land aren’t occupied the state can come in and MAKE the town put affordable housing?



Another thing I’m having a hard time understanding is that some people believe that a warehouse will bring in a bunch of families and kids.



If I’m not mistaken a warehouse is a place to work, not a place to live. Also, the electrical and water usage will be used a lot less in a warehouse than in a housing development of a couple hundred units. Again I’m not saying I’m for or against pilots but I’m looking at this logistically. For example, a warehouse of let’s say 100 employees would use a lot less water/electricity than 400+ housing units with 2+ people in it. That being said I do believe a warehouse is a much better solution than housing.

Nicholas Neglia