Sunday, September 15, 2024
Parsippany Police Provide Parking Information for Fall Festival at Smith Field Park

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department is advising residents about parking arrangements for the Fall Festival, scheduled to take place at Smith Field Park on Sunday, September 15, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Please be aware of the following:

  • Parking: Festival parking will be available at Parsippany High School, where multiple shuttles will provide timely transportation to and from the event.
  • Handicap Parking: Accessible parking for those with disabilities will be located at the Smith Field parking lot, accessible via Baldwin Road.
  • Pedestrian Safety: If you are walking to the event, please use the designated crosswalks. Officers will stop anyone attempting to cross the roadway outside of a crosswalk.
  • Officer Assistance: Officers will be stationed at the intersection of Route 46 and Baldwin Road to assist pedestrians using the crosswalk.
  • No Parking Areas: No parking signs will be posted on surrounding streets, including Baldwin Road, Troy Road, Mazdabrook Court, and portions of Mazdabrook Road and Troy Road.

Residents and attendees are encouraged to plan accordingly and follow all posted regulations for a safe and enjoyable festival experience.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
