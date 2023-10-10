Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Pennacchio Condemn Violence Against Israel

Stand in Solidarity With Jewish People

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Senator Joe Pennachio
MORRIS COUNTY — Senators Joe Pennacchio and Bob Singer condemned the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas into Israel over the weekend and called on New Jersey legislators to immediately return to Trenton to pass a resolution supporting Israel and the Jewish people.

“Israel is the home for all Jewish people throughout the world. It breaks my heart to see the senseless violence that has erupted in Israel after visiting the country just a few weeks ago. We must condemn the unjust violence against Israel and offer our unwavering support for our Jewish communities during this difficult time,” said Pennacchio (R-26). “The atrocities being committed by Hamas Terrorists against innocent women and children are horrible. Everyone has a right to exist in peace. The Senate should return to Trenton immediately to pass a resolution to show that we stand in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish People.”

Senator Pennacchio and Senator Singer announced that they would be drafting a resolution that shows support for Israel in the wake of ongoing terrorist attacks in the Middle Eastern nation.

“As the representative for the largest Jewish community in the State, I find the terrorist attacks in Israel to be incredibly abhorrent. The Jewish community deserves the Legislature’s unwavering support in the wake of this horrific violence,” said Singer (R-30). “My heart breaks for the families impacted by this global atrocity. It is necessary now, more than ever, for the Legislature to stand in solidarity with our Jewish communities. The Senate must reconvene in Trenton to pass our resolution and condemn Hamas for their violence against Israel.”

Frank L. Cahill
