Race to End Homelessness: Family Promise’s Annual Homebound Hustle Returns

MORRIS COUNTY — On Sunday, October 13, Family Promise of Morris County is hosting its fourth annual Steven Hammond Homebound Hustle 5K & 1 Mile Walk.

Family Promise of Morris County’s Homebound Hustle is back for its fourth year, bringing all ages together for a day of fun, fitness, and making an impact. The event is more than just a race. It’s a community effort to spread awareness and raise funds to support families and individuals experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in Morris County.

“It is truly incredible to witness our community come together year after year for the Steve Hammond Homebound Hustle 5K,” said Family Promise CEO Joann Bjornson, LSW.

She continues, “This event not only showcases the strength and unity of our community but also highlights the profound impact of the work we do at Family Promise of Morris County. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, providing them with the support and resources they need to achieve lasting stability and independence.”

Family Promise of Morris County has supported our community for over three decades through Shelter, Housing, and Outreach Programs designed to ensure long-term housing stability and positive health, wellness, and economic outcomes for those served.

Participants can register to run or walk Central Park of Morris County’s scenic cross-country trail or join the race virtually. A new option this year, participants can also register as a team. On race day, check-in and on-site registration will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The 5K Run will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the 1 Mile Walk will begin at 10:15 a.m., to be followed by an awards ceremony with light refreshments. There is a $35.00 registration fee; the agency is offering an early-bird rate of $30.00 until September 21.

To register or for more details click here.

Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to show their support by donating to Family Promise by clicking here.

Presented by Greenberg Traurig LLP

This year marks the 19th consecutive year of multinational law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP’s support of the human services agency and the fourth as a naming event sponsor.

“Family Promise is my passion and incredibly near and dear to my heart,” noted Barry Schindler, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group. “I am very grateful to GT for supporting this wonderful cause for 19 years and together we WILL end the homelessness and housing insecurity crisis in Morris County.”

In Honor of Steven Hammond

The Steve Hammond Homebound Hustle 5K & 1 Mile Walk honors the legacy of Stephen W. Hammond, Morris County’s longtime Director of Public Works and County Engineer and later Board of Trustees President for Family Promise of Morris County. The event serves as a reminder of his leadership and positive impact on our community.



Family Promise of Morris County is a non-sectarian, not-for-profit organization dedicated to ending the crisis of homelessness and housing insecurity faced by Morris County families and individuals by partnering with other public and private agencies, religious congregations, and community volunteers to provide shelter, affordable housing, case management, and mentoring services leading to independence. Areas of service include Shelter, Housing, and Outreach through programs such as Our Promise Drop-In Resource Center, Landlord Support Program, Promising Solutions Women’s Housing Campus, and the Navigating Hope Mobile Outreach Unit. For more information click here or follow @familypromisemorris on social media.

About Greenberg Traurig:

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono.