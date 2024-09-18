Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Rebuttal to Mr. Suarez’s “Mayor Barberio, The Sky is Not Falling”

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor,

In response to Mr. Suarez’s Letter to the Editor titled “Mayor Barberio, The Sky is Not Falling” I would like to point out that I read the same article that Mr. Suarez seems to have read and it appears that he left out the last and most important paragraph in the article which would have made his point moot.

The same article appears in Northjersey.com. It was written by Daniel Munoz and Published on August 29, 2024. The article is titled “Samsung will move headquarters to Englewood Cliffs in 2025 as Unilever plans to leave”

The full article ends with this paragraph:

“Companies have switched more broadly from suburban office campuses to urban corporate centers in places like Manhattan, Jersey City, and Hoboken, a reversal of the trend seen in the 1980s, said James Hughes, dean emeritus of the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University.”

Maybe, just maybe, it isn’t a “lack of effort on the part of the Parsippany Administration or ineptitude” as Mr. Suarez suggests. Maybe “other towns’ strategies are not so much better than Parsippany’s in luring clean and environmentally friendly businesses to their towns.” Maybe it is just like the FULL  article states and companies are indeed shifting away from suburbia and moving toward more urban destinations.

I know this might be hard to accept but maybe, just maybe, the Mayor is right and the sky is indeed falling.

Steve Valenzano

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
