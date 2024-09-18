Letter to the Editor: Rebuttal to Mr. Suarez’s “Mayor Barberio, The Sky is Not Falling”

Dear Editor,

In response to Mr. Suarez’s Letter to the Editor titled “Mayor Barberio, The Sky is Not Falling” I would like to point out that I read the same article that Mr. Suarez seems to have read and it appears that he left out the last and most important paragraph in the article which would have made his point moot.

The same article appears in Northjersey.com. It was written by Daniel Munoz and Published on August 29, 2024. The article is titled “Samsung will move headquarters to Englewood Cliffs in 2025 as Unilever plans to leave”

The full article ends with this paragraph:

“Companies have switched more broadly from suburban office campuses to urban corporate centers in places like Manhattan, Jersey City, and Hoboken, a reversal of the trend seen in the 1980s, said James Hughes, dean emeritus of the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University.”

Maybe, just maybe, it isn’t a “lack of effort on the part of the Parsippany Administration or ineptitude” as Mr. Suarez suggests. Maybe “other towns’ strategies are not so much better than Parsippany’s in luring clean and environmentally friendly businesses to their towns.” Maybe it is just like the FULL article states and companies are indeed shifting away from suburbia and moving toward more urban destinations.

I know this might be hard to accept but maybe, just maybe, the Mayor is right and the sky is indeed falling.

Steve Valenzano